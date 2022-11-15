The top four teams remain unchanged in this week's College Football Playoff rankings release, with the Wolverines staying put at No. 3 on Tuesday.

The Wolverines and Ohio State, who come in at No. 2, remain on a collision course next week for all the marbles in the Big Ten conference. Of course, the two programs have games to play on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the top group, Georgia remains and No. 1 and TCU remains at No. 4.

The Wolverines' victory over Penn State continues to look better by the way, as the Nittany Lions fall just shy of the top 10, who end up ranking No. 11 this week.

The CFP rankings are as follows:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. LSU

7. USC

8. Alabama

9. Clemson

10. Utah

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. North Carolina

14. Ole Miss

15. Kansas State

16. UCLA

17. Washington

18. Notre Dame

19. Florida State

20. UCF

21. Tulane

22. Oklahoma State

23. Oregon State

24. NC State

25. Cincinnatti



