Michigan remains at No. 3 in latest College Football Playoff rankings
The top four teams remain unchanged in this week's College Football Playoff rankings release, with the Wolverines staying put at No. 3 on Tuesday.
The Wolverines and Ohio State, who come in at No. 2, remain on a collision course next week for all the marbles in the Big Ten conference. Of course, the two programs have games to play on Saturday.
Elsewhere in the top group, Georgia remains and No. 1 and TCU remains at No. 4.
The Wolverines' victory over Penn State continues to look better by the way, as the Nittany Lions fall just shy of the top 10, who end up ranking No. 11 this week.
The CFP rankings are as follows:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. Tennessee
6. LSU
7. USC
8. Alabama
9. Clemson
10. Utah
11. Penn State
12. Oregon
13. North Carolina
14. Ole Miss
15. Kansas State
16. UCLA
17. Washington
18. Notre Dame
19. Florida State
20. UCF
21. Tulane
22. Oklahoma State
23. Oregon State
24. NC State
25. Cincinnatti
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram