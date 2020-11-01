The Michigan Wolverines' football team is still ranked today, despite yesterday's 27-24 home setback to Michigan State. The Maize and Blue dropped 10 spots in today's Associated Press Poll, falling from No. 13 to No. 23. U-M is still in the top-25 thanks to its performance last week in the season-opener, a dominant 49-24 victory at what was then a No. 21-ranked Minnesota squad.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team plays at Indiana next week. (USA Today Sports Images)

Only four Big Ten clubs reside in this week's AP top-25, with Ohio State checking in at No. 3, Wisconsin at No. 10, Indiana at No. 13 and the aforementioned Wolverines at No. 23. Penn State fell out after last night's loss to Ohio State and its opening weekend defeat to Indiana, residing at 0-2. With that being said, the Nittany Lions are still right on the verge of the top-25, sliding in at No. 29. Michigan will host Penn State on Nov. 28 at noon. Northwestern, meanwhile, is on the verge of being ranked as well, just missing the cut at No. 26. The Wildcats are 2-0 with wins over Maryland and Iowa, the latter of which occurred yesterday in Iowa City. U-M does not play Northwestern this season. No changes occurred inside the nation's top-five following this weekend's action, with Clemson remaining at No. 1, Alabama at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3, Notre Dame at No. 4 and Georgia at No. 5.