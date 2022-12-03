Like Michigan has relied on so many times this season, the Wolverines are truly one of the most dominant second-half teams in college football as the Wolverines utilized a strong second half to beat Purdue 43-22 to repeat as Big Ten Champions.

The Boilermakers, to its credit, didn't roll over and hand the Wolverines the game. Fighting until the very end, the Wolverines had to earn every yard it had in this game.

The victory over the Boilermakers also secures the Wolverines' consecutive College Football Playoff birth, with U-M likely being named a two-seed when the final rankings are released on Sunday.

U-M had dominant performances from multiple players when the team needed it the most, with freshman Will Johnson securing two interceptions, Donovan Edwards with 185 yards and a touchdown as well as J.J. McCarthy, who finished the game with 161 yards and three touchdowns.

The Wolverines will return to the field on New Year's Eve in either the Fiesta Bowl or Peach Bowl against an opponent to be announced on Sunday.