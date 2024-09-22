Michigan rises to No. 12 in latest AP Poll

After a big shakeup in the AP Top 25 this week, Michigan was the major benefactor of the madness as the Wolverines made the biggest jump after its Top-25 win over USC this weekend.

The Wolverines jumped up six spots this week to No. 12 in the country in the latest AP Poll, which counts as the biggest jump of all programs inside the top 25.

U-M welcomes Minnesota to town on Saturday for the Battle of the Little Brown Jug.

Below is the how the AP Poll shakes out after Week 4:

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Alabama

5. Tennessee

6. Ole Miss

7. Miami

8. Oregon

9. Penn State

10. Utah

11. Missouri

12. Michigan

13. USC

14. LSU

15. Louisville

16. Notre Dame

17. Clemson

18. Iowa State

19. Illinois

20. Oklahoma State

21. Oklahoma

22. BYU

23. Kansas State

24. Texas A&M

25. Boise State