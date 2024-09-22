Michigan rises to No. 12 in latest AP Poll

After a big shakeup in the AP Top 25 this week, Michigan was the major benefactor of the madness as the Wolverines made the biggest jump after its Top-25 win over USC this weekend.
The Wolverines jumped up six spots this week to No. 12 in the country in the latest AP Poll, which counts as the biggest jump of all programs inside the top 25.
U-M welcomes Minnesota to town on Saturday for the Battle of the Little Brown Jug.
Below is the how the AP Poll shakes out after Week 4:
1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Alabama
5. Tennessee
6. Ole Miss
7. Miami
8. Oregon
9. Penn State
10. Utah
11. Missouri
12. Michigan
13. USC
14. LSU
15. Louisville
16. Notre Dame
17. Clemson
18. Iowa State
19. Illinois
20. Oklahoma State
21. Oklahoma
22. BYU
23. Kansas State
24. Texas A&M
25. Boise State
---
