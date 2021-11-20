Michigan routes CMU, 69-45, in first road win of season
Danielle Rauch found her shot just before the buzzer rang before halftime.
Her launched three-pointer was buried and the Michigan women's basketball team extended its lead to 20 points after putting up 15 unanswered in the second quarter Saturday in Mount Pleasant.
Rauch played a team-high 33 minutes and would be one-of-three Wolverines to notch double-digit points with 13 on 5-of-9 shooting and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. Emily Kiser converted six field goals for 16 points while Laila Phelia went 4-of-11 for 12 points.
Michigan's defense was lockdown in the 69-45 victory over Central Michigan, holding the Chippewas to just five free throw attempts and 3-of-23 from the three-point line. Only two players tallied more than eight points.
The Wolverines went with a 11-player rotation that was without injured Amy Dilk and Leigha Brown. All-American forward Naz Hillmon did not play in the year's first road game, leaving others like Cameron Williams and Elise Stuck hefty time on the floor.
Trailing 19-11 after the first quarter, CMU got to within four points but back-to-back triples from Kiser and Rauch uprooted the Michigan run. The No. 13 ranked team in the country extends their winning streak to four games to open up the season.
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @AESchnepp, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!