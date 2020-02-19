Michigan Wolverines basketball (16-9, 7-7 Big Ten) will take on Rutgers (16-8, 9-6 Big Ten) tonight at the Rutgers Athletic Center, where the Scarlet Knights are undefeated on the season. U-M has never lost in the venue, and the Wolverines are 12-0 all-time against Rutgers. The last meeting between the two teams was Feb. 1 at Madison Square Garden, a game in which the Wolverines won, 69-63. U-M is winners of three-straight and five out of six games, while the Scarlet Knights have dipped a bit of late, having lost three out of five. However, Rutgers is coming off a big win over Illinois last week to bounce back. For more insight on the Scarlet Knights, we did a Q&A with Richard Schnyderite of The Knight Report. The Basics Date: Wednesday, Feb. 19 Time: 7:00 PM ET Venue: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, NJ.) TV: Big Ten Network Spread: Rutgers -2.5 RELATED: Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Preview Rutgers RELATED: Juwan Howard: 'I'm Learning Every Day'

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker makes the team go. (USA Today Sports Images)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) — Results

vs. Bryant (W, 73-71) vs. Niagra (W, 86-39) vs. Drexel (W, 62-57) vs. St. Bonaventure (L, 80-74) vs. Stephen F. Austin (W, 69-57) vs. NJIT (W, 85-58) vs. UMass (W, 82-57) at Pittsburgh (L, 71-60) at Michigan State (L, 77-65) vs. Wisconsin (W, 72-65) vs. Seton Hall (W, 68-48) vs. Lafayette (W, 63-44) vs. Caldwell (W, 94-49) at Nebraska (W, 79-62) vs. Penn State (W, 72-61) at Illinois (L, 54-51) vs. Indiana (W, 59-50) vs. Minnesota (W, 64-56) at Iowa (L, 85-80) vs. Nebraska (W, 75-72) vs. Purdue (W, 70-63) vs. Michigan (L, 69-63) at Maryland (L, 56-51) vs. Northwestern (W, 77-73 in OT) at Ohio State (L, 72-66) vs. Illinois (W, 72-57)

Rutgers — Projected Starters

#23 - Sophomore guard Montez Mathis (6-4, 205) — He averages 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, while shooting 38.2 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from three. #0 - Junior guard Geo Baker (6-4, 185) — Baker was inserted back in the starting lineup in the team's last game, after coming off the bench for several weeks following a thumb injury. He averages 10.2 points, 3.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. He shoots 38.5 percent from the field and 27.6 percent from three. #24 - Sophomore guard / forward Ron Harper Jr. (6-6, 245) — He leads the Scarlet Knights in scoring, with 11.8 points per game. Also adds 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He shoots 44.8 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from three. #1 - Senior forward Akwasi Yeboah (6-6, 230) — He averages 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from long range. #13 - Senior forward Shaq Carter (6-9, 250) — Carter averages 3.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. He shoots 57.1 percent from the field. Off The Bench #22 - Sophomore guard Caleb McConnell (6-7, 190) — He averages more 7.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three. #15 - Sophomore center Myles Johnson (6-11, 255) — Johnson averages 8.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, while shooting 62.1 percent from the field. #42 - Junior guard Jacob Young (6-2, 185) — Young averages 8.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 20.6 minutes. He shoots 40.8 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from three. #4 - Freshman guard Paul Mulachy (6-6, 205) — He averages 4.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, while shooting 56.8 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from deep.

Michigan — Projected Starters

#3 - Senior guard Zavier Simpson (6-0, 190) — Simpson averages 12.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He leads the country in assists per game, with 8.2. He shoots 47.1 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three. #55 - Junior guard Eli Brooks (6-1, 185) — Brooks averages 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He shoots 41.3 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three. #21 - Freshman guard Franz Wagner (6-9, 205) — He averages 10.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. Wagner shoots 41.2 percent from the field and 29.4 percent on three-pointers. #2 - Junior forward Isaiah Livers (6-9, 235) — Livers leads U-M in scoring, at 13.3 points per game. He also adds 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from three. #15 - Senior center Jon Teske (7-1, 265) — Teske averages 12.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He shoots 48.8 percent from the field and 25.5 percent from three. Off The Bench #0 - Sophomore guard David DeJulius (6-0, 190) — He averages 7.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 21.2 minutes. He shoots 41.4 percent from the field and 36.2 percent on three-pointers. #23 - Sophomore forward Brandon Johns (6-8, 235) — Johns averages 6.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He shoots 50.0 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from three. #51 - Redshirt junior forward Austin Davis (6-10, 250) — Davis averages 5.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in 10.2 minutes. He shoots 71.9 percent from the field. #11 - Sophomore forward Colin Castleton (6-11, 235) — Castleton averages 3.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in 8.3 minutes, while shooting 54.2 percent from the field. #5 - Sophomore guard Adrien Nunez (6-6, 210) — Nunez averages 2.2 points per game in 8.2 minutes per contest. He is shooting 26.8 percent from long range.

Matchup To Watch: Geo Baker vs. Zavier Simpson

Both Baker and Simpson are playing really good basketball right now. The two may not guard each other the entire game, but whichever one outplays the other may just win his team the game. Simpson is fresh off of a 12-point and 11-assist gem of a game against Indiana, and Baker is averaging 16.7 points in his last three games, including 25 points against Northwestern to lead a comeback overtime victory.

Kenpom Prediction

Kenpom has predicted Rutgers to protect home court and beat Michigan, and gives the Scarlet Knights a 56 percent chance to win.

Team Statistics

Team Statistics Stat Michigan Rutgers Points Per Game 76.2 70.5 Opp. Points Per Game 68.1 61.7 FG Percentage .464 .448 Opp. FG Percentage .419 .379 3PT Percentage .353 .310 Opp. 3PT Percentage .311 .316 Assist / Turnover Ratio 1.4 1.0 Rebounding Margin +1.9 +6.6 Blocks Per Game 4.7 4.8

Kenpom Ratings

Kenpom Ratings — Adjusted Efficiency Ranks Category Michigan Rutgers Overall 15th 29th Offensive Efficiency 24th 69th Defensive Efficiency 24th 11th Tempo 168th 231st Strength Of Schedule 8th 38th

Q&A With Richard Schnyderite Of The Knight Report