Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Daylen Baldwin declare for the NFL Draft

Both defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson and wide receiver Daylen Baldwin took to their social media outlets to make the decision official.

A pair of Michigan players on the offensive and defensive side of the ball has declared for the NFL Draft, both making their announcements official on Wednesday.

Hutchinson, who many believe will be the No. 1 overall selection in the upcoming draft, is leaving quite the legacy behind in Ann Arbor. A four-year starter for the Wolverines, Hutchinson finished his record-setting year with 14 total sacks and a Heisman runner-up.

For Baldwin, he came in as a grad transfer from Jackson State who finished the season with 17 catches for 256 yards and 2 touchdowns.

