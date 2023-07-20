Michigan running back Blake Corum is itching to get back onto the practice field as the first game of the season is inching closer.

Before he can fully play, though, he needs to be cleared for full contact after a long offseason of rehabbing an injury he suffered against Illinois last season that sidelined him for the Wolverines' final three games of the season.

With fall camp set to start in two weeks, Corum isn't in a rush to be a full participant but will be ready to go when the time comes.

He discussed his mindset in part-three of his multi-part interview series with The 33rd Team.

"When August 2nd comes around we'll see what the trainers and the coaches have to say but it'll probably be a gradual build-up," Corum said. "I'm not going to start right in the fire and say, alright, let's do some Oklahoma's or something. Best believe when we start August 2nd, by September 2nd, I'll be ready to rock and roll."

Just how close is he to full strength?

As about as close as he can be without being cleared for full contact.

The next major hurdle step in his rehabilitation is getting back onto the practice field in full pads and helmet. Absorbing the first hit, in his mind, will go a long way.

Corum is creeping ever closer to being full-go.

"I've been working really hard," Corum said. "Working really hard getting back. I'm finally back. Am I close to 100%? Heck yeah, I feel like I'm at 98. I need that last 2%. That will come in camp. I feel great. I would say I have 2% left. What does that last two percent consist of? It's really just getting out there and putting pads on and putting the helmet on. Feeling some contact. I would say that's the last 2%. Other than that, I'm feeling stronger than ever."