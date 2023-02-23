Michigan’s running back room is expected to be loaded again heading into the 2023 season after the Wolverines received the good news that Blake Corum is back with the program for one final season.

After an offseason knee surgery, Blake Corum is on the fast track to be back to full speed. It just won’t be during the spring, though.

U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about Corum’s status for spring during his first media availability on the spring on Thursday.

“Probably full-go somewhere around start of June for the full summer cycle,” Harbaugh said.

While he won’t be actively participating with the team in spring, it doesn’t mean he is not present or taking some time off.

In fact, in typical Corum fashion, he is doing the opposite. He is putting in as much work as he physically can within the confines of his rehabilitation.

The last thing Harbaugh wants to do is rush him back and put him in further danger.

“He’s out there every day,” Harbaugh said. “He’s not going through the drills. He had surgery. So, give it the time that’s needed to recover and build the strength back and make sure that he’s in a great place. I mean, every guy that’s not participating in spring ball, they’re actively continuing strength and conditioning. They’re actively fulfilling the protocols that the doctors have for their rehabilitation. I don’t see anybody loafing or taking it easy. Still got the sweat all over the shirt. So it’s good as they’re doing what the experts are telling them to do right now.”