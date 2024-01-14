Michigan's Blake Corum, Mike Barrett, Josh Wallace declare for NFL Draft
Michigan fans are still celebrating a National Championship, but many players from Team 144 are saying goodbye.
Some had no eligibility remaining, and some, like Blake Corum, had already clarified their intentions.
Blake Corum took to Twitter to make his announcement and thank Michigan.
A Michigan legend. Corum finishes his career in Ann Arbor as the leading point score and rushing touchdown scorer in Michigan Football history. He will be remembered for his contributions on and off the field as one of the greatest players to ever play for Michigan. Michigan fans will now debate for years where Corum falls among those greats. Arguably the greatest running back in history and possibly on the top tier with the likes of Desmond Howard and Charles Woodson. Corum was the best of the best.
Mike Barrett was part of the "unfinished business" group that elected to return to Michigan last season. In six seasons, no player won as many games in Michigan uniform as Mike Barrett. After facing multiple challenges, Barrett always found a way to contribute to the team. He was elected a captain this season and was one of the best players on Michigan's best in the nation defense. Barrett is the embodiment of a Michigan man.
Josh Wallace transferred to Michigan from UMass after spring camp last season. Jumping into the CB2 battle, there was a wide range of opinions on Wallace, but many didn't have high expectations for Wallace. He ended up winning and holding onto the CB2 role all season. More than that, he made big plays and played equally with Will Johnson and Mike Sainristil. It was only one season, but Wallace left a mark and will always be a valuable piece of Michgian's National Championship.
