Michigan's Blake Corum wins Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year Award
Blake Corum has had a magnificent season for Michigan, and he's been the driving force behind the Wolverines' success this season. The 5-foot-8 stud running back has stated multiple times that he isn't so worried about personal achievements as he is about the team's success. Well, now the star running back has both.
Michigan is 12-0, and on Wednesday afternoon, Corum was named the Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year, which is given to the best running back in the Big Ten.
Although Corum has carried the ball only three times in the last three halves of football, his mark has already been made on this remarkable season that the Wolverines have put together. Starting with his five-touchdown performance against Hawaii, Corum immediately established himself as one of the best running backs in the country.
Corum then went on a tear, as he put together eight consecutive 100-yard games in conference play as opposing Big Ten teams struggled to find ways to stop the Heisman Trophy-contending running back. Up until his injury against Illinois, he carried the ball at least 20 times in every Big Ten game.
Corum's absence in the second half against Illinois was evident as Michigan struggled to garner any sort of momentum on the ground, which forced Michigan into a very close duel with the Fighting Illini late in the game.
Michigan was able to get by rather easily without Corum against Ohio State, as Donovan Edwards ran rampant on the Buckeye defense in the second half to send Michigan to its second consecutive Big Ten title game.
Corum will look to get healthy over the next few weeks as Michigan will make a run at its first national championship since 1997.
