Michigan's Courtney Morgan headed to Washington for off-field role

The news was reported first by 950KJR's Dave Mahler.

The Maize and Blue Review can confirm that Michigan's Director of Player Personnel Courtney Morgan is headed to the University of Washington for the same role.

Courtney's stay in Ann Arbor was a short one, he departs the Wolverine program after less than one year. The former Wolverine lineman was brought in by Jim Harbaugh to utilize his West Coast recruiting ties.

The Wolverines currently have four commitments from the state of California in the 2022 recruiting class.

Morgan will be joining new Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer, who he spent the 2020 season at Fresno State as Director of Player Personnel with DeBoer.

