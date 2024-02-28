The wife of former Michigan Football player Craig Roh has announced that he has passed away at the age of 33 after an 18-month fight with colon cancer.

The family has created a GoFundMe for Roh's wife and young child to help cover medical expenses and future expenses for their son.

GoFundMe: In Loving Memory of Craig Robert Roh

The GoFundMe reads from the family;

"For those of you who don’t know, in August 2022 Craig was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. For the past 18 months Craig has been battling and fighting through various cancer treatments. Craig did not want to go public with his diagnosis and battle because, in true Craig fashion, he did not want the attention to be on him. From chemo, to targeted therapy, to clinical trials at MD Anderson and in Honduras, Craig was resilient till the very end, but God brought him home on Monday, February 26th 2024. All of the proceeds from this gofundme will go towards medical expenses, future schooling for Max, and life for Chelsea as they mourn and start to rebuild their life."

Roh was among the best players of the Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke eras. A versatile defender who made an impact as soon as freshman season in Ann Arbor. Roh started all 12 games in his first season as a hybrid linebacker. Roh started a record 51 games in a row at three different positions. He was an All-Big Ten selection in his senior season.