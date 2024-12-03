Michigan's Dominic Zvada named Big Ten Kicker of the Year

After his heroics all season long for Michigan, kicker Dominic Zvada was honored by the Big Ten on Tuesday by being named the conference's Kicker of the Year.

One of the heroes of the Ohio State game, Zvada went 17-for-18 with his field goal attempts this season with his only miss a blocked field goal. It's the third time in four seasons that a Wolverine has taken home the Bakken-Andersen Big Ten Kicker of the Year Award, with former kicker Jake Moody winning in 2021 and 2022.

Zvada, who was a transfer from Arkansas State, quickly made his mark with the Wolverines program by leading the nation in made field goals from 50-plus yards.

He matched his career-long, 56 yards, twice in November and kicked the game-winning field goal against Ohio State in the Wolverines' 13-10 win in Columbus.