Donovan Edwards had a career day in Michigan's 45-23 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Monday, he was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

Heading into the game Saturday both lead running back Blake Corum and Edwards were dealing with injuries. Corum had been working throughout the week to be ready to go on his injured knee, while Edwards was wearing a cast on his dominant right hand due to a hand injury.

Corum attempted two carries before realizing he would be unable to continue to play, Edwards had to step up as the lead back.

Step up he did, with career highs in rushing attempts (22), yards (216), touchdowns (2), and two long touchdown runs including the 85 yarder, the longest of his career.

Along with recognition from the Big Ten, this is the 4th game this season where Michigan has recognized him as the offensive player of the week. He received the honor from the team against Iowa, Penn State, and Rutgers.