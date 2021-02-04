Michigan Wolverines basketball, along with the rest of the U-M athletic department, is currently on a pause that is set to last until Feb. 7. The Wolverines are not scheduled to play again until Feb. 11 against Illinois, though that game will be canceled, as TheWolverine.com first reported Wednesday. In an interview with U-M radio play-by-play man Brian Boesch on the 'Defend The Block' podcast, sophomore wing Franz Wagner admitted the first few days of the shutdown, which began Jan. 23, were frustrating, especially amidst a 13-1 season for the Maize and Blue that has seen zero reported positive cases of COVID-19 within the team. "I don’t think anybody has ever done a two-week pause like that, where you can’t work out as a team," Wagner said. "I think all we can really do is stay positive and try to make the most out of each day. I think [head] Coach Juwan [Howard] and the rest of the coaches do a great job of keeping us together. I think we got the best out of at least this week so far, and we’ve got another week to go." RELATED: Michigan Basketball ITF EXTRA: U-M Likely Won't Play Next Week RELATED: Phil Martelli Talks 'Unnerving' Shutdown, Hunter Dickinson's Progression

Michigan Wolverines basketball sophomore wing Franz Wagner is the team's third-leading scorer at 12 points per game. (AP Images)

Wagner missed the end of preseason practices ahead of his freshman season in 2019-20, as well as the first four games of the campaign with a wrist injury. He knows what it's like to work himself back into 'game shape,' and he said the process really does require being on the hardwood and playing in game-like situations, something the Wolverines are unable to currently do. "The biggest difference is that you don’t know what’s happening out there on the court," Wagner revealed. "That’s a very underestimated part of the game, that you have to react a lot more. You can run as long as you want, but you can really not imitate that. "All the cutting, the jumping, the little jumps, the quick sprints — stuff like that — you can’t really imitate. And during that, you still have to focus on the game, and that takes energy, too. Those are all things that we gotta do. I think the coaches are going to do a good job once we can get back and get into practices to prepare us for that. "But we’ll see, it’s definitely going to be a challenge getting back. ... It’s not going to be easy. If everybody does their job this next week, we should be ready to go."

Wagner is averaging 12 points per game on 49.6 percent shooting overall and 31.8 percent from three-point land. He's also adding 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, and has been lauded by Howard and others for being a stellar two-way player, with his defense also being a strong suit. "I think I’ve played good. I think I can play better," Wagner said, assessing his season to this point. "But defensively I think I’ve made a huge jump from last year. I think you can see my body is stronger, I feel a lot quicker out there, more comfortable bumping people and taking contact and stuff like that, which I think is really good. "Offensively, it’s just making right decisions. I think the shot is going to come. I work hard on that. But making my decisions in the game and also being okay with not being the leading scorer or whatever it is, because we have so many good players, that’s just how it’s going to be this year." Just like Wagner identified areas he can improve in, he did the same when speaking of the entire team. Even though the squad is ranked No. 4 in the country and is at the top of the Big Ten standings by three games in the loss column, Wagner knows they can be better. "I think everybody knows their role up to this point, and I also think we still got a lot more to improve upon, and [we] definitely haven’t played our best [yet]," Wagner said. "Those are all good signs at this point in the season." Wagner is one of three players averaging double-digit points per game, with freshman center Hunter Dickinson (15.1) and senior forward Isaiah Livers (14.6) being the other two. Also in the starting lineup, the Wolverines have fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith, the Big Ten's leading assist man at 5.6 helpers per game, sophomore guard Eli Brooks, who has been described as a "glue guy." And off the bench, senior guard Chaundee Brown adds a high-level shooting ability at nearly 40 percent from long range. The options offensively seem almost endless on a given night, and Wagner is not surprised at how it has all played out. "Once we scrimmaged in the summer or early in the fall, I was like, ‘Yeah, we got a lot of weapons, especially offensively,'" Wagner said. "Chaundee, if he hits his shot, is a super threat offensively. I think a lot of people forget Eli a couple times, because he just doesn’t force anything and is so valuable to the team. I think Mike’s done a great job of kinda keeping us in rhythm on offense, picking and choosing when he’s aggressive and when he looks for other people. "I kinda knew that we had a lot more shooters than last year, and I think I kinda anticipated that it’s going to be a more balanced team."

