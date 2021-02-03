 Michigan Wolverines Basketball ITF EXTRA: U-M Likely Won't Play Next Week
Michigan Basketball ITF EXTRA: U-M Likely Won't Play Next Week

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan basketball will likely be allowed to return to practice Monday, but when will the Wolverines play next?

Several sources have told us U-M won't play its Feb. 11 home game with Illinois, and the Wisconsin game Feb. 14 is up in the air. The first game back might be Feb. 18 vs. Rutgers.

ITF EXTRA: Michigan Basketball's Return to Game Play

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and his team lead the Big Ten with an 8-1 record.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and his team lead the Big Ten with an 8-1 record. (AP Images)

