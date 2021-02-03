Michigan Basketball ITF EXTRA: U-M Likely Won't Play Next Week
Michigan basketball will likely be allowed to return to practice Monday, but when will the Wolverines play next?
Several sources have told us U-M won't play its Feb. 11 home game with Illinois, and the Wisconsin game Feb. 14 is up in the air. The first game back might be Feb. 18 vs. Rutgers.
