Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been making the media rounds after the Tide's 27-20 overtime loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Monday.

After having multiple days to process the loss, Saban appeared on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show on Thursday during his normal weekly appearance during the college football season.

Saban was asked about the constant pressure Bama quarterback Jalen Milroe faced throughout the game and credited the Wolverines for outplaying the Tide offensive line throughout the game.

"I don't think it was Jalen Milroe's, necessarily, all his fault," Saban said. "The first play of the game, we're supposed to be sliding that way, tackle slides, guard doesn't, quarterback gets blown up. Third play of the game, they pressured us and we didn't pass off the game inside. Once your quarterback starts getting affected a little bit, even though it's not necessarily his fault completely, it's tough to play. We got to the point in the game where we didn't have a lot of confidence in being able to throw the ball. Not because of our skill guys but our inability to protect. We did run the ball pretty effectively in the game. But, to answer your question, I was not surprised by their front seven. The quality of the people they have, especially the inside players. Those guys do a really good job. They've got a good scheme, they're really well-coached. They did a nice job of defending us."