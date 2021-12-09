Michigan's Jim Harbaugh named Pro Football Focus' Coach of the Year

End-of-season awards and nominations are pouring in for the Michigan football program after an impressive 12-1 campaign which wrapped up with a Big Ten title and a ticket punched to the College Football Playoffs against Georgia.

The man who architected the Wolverines' turnaround this season is being recognized by outlets for the work he put in this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh has been named the outlet's Coach of the Year.

PFF released its annual end-of-season rewards on Thursday and had this to say regarding its decision to crown Harbaugh the coach of the year:

"Many thought the contract extension Harbaugh received after last year’s 2-4 shortened season was ludicrous," PFF wrote. "The public consensus was that it was time for the Harbaugh era to come to a close after years of falling short of Ohio State in the Big Ten. "The market thought that trend would continue in 2021, as their season win total was set at 7.5 wins during the offseason. However, Harbaugh instead got the right leaders in place of the defensive unit and developed the talent he recruited on both sides of the ball into a juggernaut.

"The Wolverines surpassed that preseason projection with flying colors, going 11-1 in regular-season play, including a victory over the Buckeyes en route to a blowout Big Ten championship win and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance. The Blue now sit at 12 wins in 2021, the third time in program history they have reached that mark. They became the first team in the CFP era to go from unranked to making the final four.

"No team improved their PFF Power Rating from Week 0 to now than the Michigan Wolverines. They are one of three teams to rank top-10 in both EPA per play generated and EPA allowed per play for the 2021 season. Harbaugh is at the forefront of a rapid, masterful improvement that will be remembered.

"The cherry on top is that instead of seeking more money, Harbaugh is giving out any bonuses he receives from this season to Michigan athletic department staffers who had their pay cut due to the pandemic."