Michigan's Junior Colson named to FWAA Freshman All-America first team

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson has been named to the Football Writers Association of America freshman All-America first team released on Monday.

Colson played a major role for the Wolverines as a true freshman last season, finishing the year with 61 total tackles and a fumble recovery.

"Two true freshmen started for two of the College Football Playoff teams, both of them linebackers," the FWAA's release stated. "Michigan won the Big Ten title with its defense and true freshman Junior Colson was fourth on the team in tackles with 61 to go with two PBU's and three quarterback hurries. Colson is Michigan's first Freshman All-American since 2017 and its first on defense since 2015. Dallas Turner of Alabama is the Crimson Tide's seventh Freshman All-American of the past four seasons and the fifth on defense during that span. He earned a starting role in mid-season and finished third on the team with 8.5 sacks for the national runner-up."

For the FWAA's complete list, click here.

