Michigan's Juwan Howard Has A Plan For 'Versatile' Freshman Moussa Diabate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan basketball lost Isaiah Livers, now a member of the Detroit Pistons, at the four position, leaving room for senior forward Brandon Johns to likely step into the starting role. The Wolverines also saw center Austin Davis, who's playing overseas, depart the program, creating a void at the backup five spot behind sophomore All-America Hunter Dickinson. Those moving pieces mean there's a big opportunity for freshman forward Moussa Diabate, one of two five-star recruits in the Maize and Blue's 2021 recruiting class. Playing mostly center, Diabate averaged 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and shot 64 percent from the field while helping Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy to a 21-3 record. But the plan has been to utilize Diabate at the four and five, and that's exactly what head coach Juwan Howard is intent on doing this season. "He’s going to play multiple positions for us — I’ll just put it out there," Howard revealed at Big Ten Media Day. RELATED: Hunter Dickinson, Eli Brooks Reveal Standout Newcomers In Preseason Camp RELATED: Five Things We Learned From Michigan's Juwan Howard At Big Ten Media Day

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman forward Moussa Diabate was named to the McDonald's All-America game but the contest was canceled. (AP Images)

"He may end up playing a little point forward, who knows? He’s capable of doing it. But he definitely can guard one through five. But offensively, he’s going to play multiple positions, because his game has displayed that he’s very versatile." Over the last few months since he arrived in the summer, Diabate has gotten to learn from Dickinson, the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year who decided to return to school after exploring the NBA Draft process. "It’s very valuable for both," Howard said of the competition in practice. "It’s great that Moussa, being a guy that wants to get better, loves asking questions and wants to be able to make the transition where he can help the team. It’s great having a guy like Hunter who you can bounce off a lot of questions, get his experience of being a freshman of playing in college basketball and the Big Ten Conference. "And then also competing against one another in practice, too. You only get better that way. Moussa is a guy that — his mouth gets watery for more and more knowledge. He wants it. A guy like that, you want. As a coach, you enjoy that — a guy that always asks questions and sees how he can improve."

