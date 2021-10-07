Michigan's Juwan Howard Has A Plan For 'Versatile' Freshman Moussa Diabate
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan basketball lost Isaiah Livers, now a member of the Detroit Pistons, at the four position, leaving room for senior forward Brandon Johns to likely step into the starting role. The Wolverines also saw center Austin Davis, who's playing overseas, depart the program, creating a void at the backup five spot behind sophomore All-America Hunter Dickinson.
Those moving pieces mean there's a big opportunity for freshman forward Moussa Diabate, one of two five-star recruits in the Maize and Blue's 2021 recruiting class. Playing mostly center, Diabate averaged 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and shot 64 percent from the field while helping Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy to a 21-3 record.
But the plan has been to utilize Diabate at the four and five, and that's exactly what head coach Juwan Howard is intent on doing this season.
"He’s going to play multiple positions for us — I’ll just put it out there," Howard revealed at Big Ten Media Day.
"He may end up playing a little point forward, who knows? He’s capable of doing it. But he definitely can guard one through five. But offensively, he’s going to play multiple positions, because his game has displayed that he’s very versatile."
Over the last few months since he arrived in the summer, Diabate has gotten to learn from Dickinson, the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year who decided to return to school after exploring the NBA Draft process.
"It’s very valuable for both," Howard said of the competition in practice. "It’s great that Moussa, being a guy that wants to get better, loves asking questions and wants to be able to make the transition where he can help the team. It’s great having a guy like Hunter who you can bounce off a lot of questions, get his experience of being a freshman of playing in college basketball and the Big Ten Conference.
"And then also competing against one another in practice, too. You only get better that way. Moussa is a guy that — his mouth gets watery for more and more knowledge. He wants it. A guy like that, you want. As a coach, you enjoy that — a guy that always asks questions and sees how he can improve."
Diabate is acclimating to the college level well. A native of Paris, France, he spent his four prep years at four different high schools, and wasn't able to go home to visit his family last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That forced him to grow up quickly, and — most impressively — didn't impact his ever-high spirits, motivation or work ethic.
"Moussa has done a phenomenal job in adjusting to the college life in Ann Arbor," Howard said. "And I think a part of it has to do with the fact that he’s so mature and he’s also embraced the culture. He hasn’t shown any resistance at all. For me, moving on and transitioning to a different country and different level of education, his transition has been as smooth as it comes, because he has accepted and isn’t afraid to ask for help.
"I’ve always talked to our student athletes about — it’s bravery when you display that and ask for help, and don’t be afraid to ask for help; I always encourage it. As a coach and as a father, our young people need to know that they are empowered to use their voice. With Moussa, he never minds stopping practice, saying, ‘Hold on, wait. What did you say here?’"
That attitude is helping set the tone for the other freshmen, who are coming along nicely as well, Howard said, and the team has cultivated a very collaborative mindset while coaching each other up.
