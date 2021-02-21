Michigan's Key Players Made Big Plays In The Biggest Of Games
The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team came into today’s game at Ohio State fired up and ready to play from the get-go, matching (or perhaps exceeding) the intensity the Buckeyes always bring into this rivalry.
The result was an incredible first half that saw U-M take a 45-43 lead into the break, thanks in large part to a 10-of-13 showing from behind the arc. Senior guard Eli Brooks got the action started by connecting on two early triples.
“I got two good looks and I just took them,” he said. “Coach [Juwan Howard] has been on me to stay aggressive, even though my shots hadn’t been falling lately. They were falling today though.”
The Wolverines finished the game by shooting 53 percent from the field and 48 percent from deep. Michigan only hit one three-pointer in the second half though, thanks in large part to freshman center Hunter Dickinson’s effectiveness down low.
Dickinson has played his best ball when the lights have been the brightest this year, and did so once again today by finishing with 22 points and nine boards in 29 minutes of action, in what was his first-ever taste of the Michigan/Ohio State rivalry.
“Playing in big games in high school at DeMatha [Catholic in Hyattsville, Md.] is high level, and I’ve played in games where everyone on the court is a threat,” he explained. “I’ve always been accustomed to playing in big games, so I’m used to it at this point.”
Fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith explained this past Thursday games like today’s are the reason why he transferred to Michigan (from Columbia), with fellow newcomers Dickinson and senior guard Chaundee Brown undoubtedly sharing the same mindset.
Michigan not only took down the No. 4 team in the nation on its home court with the eyes of the college basketball world on it this afternoon, but also exercised some demons by beating an Ohio State program who had won five of the past seven in the series.
“Coach Howard talked about this rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State beforehand, and we knew we had to deliver the first punch,” Brown, who finished with 15 points, exclaimed.
“We fought for 40 minutes and played really well. I’m just proud of our guys. They [Ohio State] were talking [during the game]. I like these types of games where their bench would say some words whenever I’d shoot.
“It was like a boxing match, as Coach Howard said.”
Brooks revealed an interesting factoid during today’s postgame presser, explaining how Howard recently showed the team a video of OSU disrespecting Michigan. To say the video fueled the Wolverines’ motivation to come out on top would be a massive understatement.
“It [the video] rubbed us the wrong way, and we wanted to change the tide [on the rivalry]. That’s what we did today," Brooks said.
“It [the video] was of OSU dancing after they beat us last year," Brown added. "Coach Howard showed it and said it was disrespect. We knew we had to come out and beat them, which we did.”
Dickinson also said he could undoubtedly feel the “extra motivation and intensity” on the court from both sides, noting he could tell “they didn’t like us and we sure didn’t like them.”
“There’s something to be said for the Ohio State/Michigan rivalry, and that it’s definitely one of the best in the country,” Dickinson explained. “Coach Howard loves the boxing match analogies.
“I knew it’d be physical coming in because they have two really good big men [sophomore E.J. Liddell and senior Kyle Young]. We tried to be the aggressor and play with a lot of intensity and a lot of heart.
“I looked up to my senior leaders and followed their example. The person who was most upset by those videos [we watched beforehand] was Coach Howard. The players who were here last year and Coach Howard were most motivated by it.”
It has been well-documented this year, but one of the many reasons Michigan has been so successful this year has been due to the incredible culture Howard has built. The togetherness and family atmosphere has allowed the plethora of newcomers (Smith, Brown, Dickinson, etc.) to blend beautifully, with the club’s selflessness personifying ‘The Team, The Team, The Team’ mantra to a T.
“It’s a family,” Brown stated afterward. “Everyone is happy for each other’s success. There are jealousy and hating on some other teams, but it’s just different here. We all get along and hang out and talk to each other.
“I’m so glad to be a part of team like this, especially my senior year. I give credit to Coach Howard, because he’s made us a loving team.”
