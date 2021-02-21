The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team came into today’s game at Ohio State fired up and ready to play from the get-go, matching (or perhaps exceeding) the intensity the Buckeyes always bring into this rivalry. The result was an incredible first half that saw U-M take a 45-43 lead into the break, thanks in large part to a 10-of-13 showing from behind the arc. Senior guard Eli Brooks got the action started by connecting on two early triples.

The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be Thursday against Iowa. (USA Today Sports Images)

“I got two good looks and I just took them,” he said. “Coach [Juwan Howard] has been on me to stay aggressive, even though my shots hadn’t been falling lately. They were falling today though.” The Wolverines finished the game by shooting 53 percent from the field and 48 percent from deep. Michigan only hit one three-pointer in the second half though, thanks in large part to freshman center Hunter Dickinson’s effectiveness down low. Dickinson has played his best ball when the lights have been the brightest this year, and did so once again today by finishing with 22 points and nine boards in 29 minutes of action, in what was his first-ever taste of the Michigan/Ohio State rivalry. “Playing in big games in high school at DeMatha [Catholic in Hyattsville, Md.] is high level, and I’ve played in games where everyone on the court is a threat,” he explained. “I’ve always been accustomed to playing in big games, so I’m used to it at this point.” Fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith explained this past Thursday games like today’s are the reason why he transferred to Michigan (from Columbia), with fellow newcomers Dickinson and senior guard Chaundee Brown undoubtedly sharing the same mindset. Michigan not only took down the No. 4 team in the nation on its home court with the eyes of the college basketball world on it this afternoon, but also exercised some demons by beating an Ohio State program who had won five of the past seven in the series. “Coach Howard talked about this rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State beforehand, and we knew we had to deliver the first punch,” Brown, who finished with 15 points, exclaimed. “We fought for 40 minutes and played really well. I’m just proud of our guys. They [Ohio State] were talking [during the game]. I like these types of games where their bench would say some words whenever I’d shoot.

