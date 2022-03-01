Michigan's Kim Barnes Arico named Big Ten Coach of the Year

The Big Ten Conference announced its list of season honors for women's basketball on Tuesday with Michigan being well-represented on the list.

Most notably, U-M head coach Kim Barnes Arico was named Big Ten Coach of the Year, the second honor during her tenure in Ann Arbor.

From the Big Ten's release:

"Arico earns her second Big Ten Coach of the Year award, both in the past six seasons, having previously been recognized in 2017. Under her leadership, Michigan has been ranked in the top 10 nationally nearly every week this season, including program records for the highest-ever rankings in both major national polls (No. 4), and the Wolverines have appeared in all three of the NCAA’s regular-season top-16 seed reveals (most recently noted as the No. 8 national seed on Monday night). Arico has also been named to the Naismith Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List."

Elsewhere in the conference, U-M forward Naz Hillmon was named as a unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selection.

To read the release in its entirety, click here.

