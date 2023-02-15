Michigan's Kris Jenkins appears on PFF's top returning interior DL list
Michigan's defense will be well-stocked heading into the 2023 season and was aided by a handful of players announcing their intentions to return to the program for the upcoming season.
One of those players, Kris Jenkins, announced his return and is now being recognized as one of the top returning players in college football.
According to Pro Football Focus, Jenkins made the outlet's top returning interior defensive lineman in 2023 list published this month.
Below is where Jenkins ranked and PFF's reasoning behind the ranking.
No. 4 Kris Jenkins
Jenkins is a dominant run-stuffer in the middle of Michigan’s defensive line.
The junior’s 31 run-defense stops were tied for the most in the nation among interior defensive linemen, and his positively-graded run-defense rate was third among Power Five interior defensive linemen.
