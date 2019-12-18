A three-star prospect, Villari was unranked until yesterday. He doesn’t have the buzz of Stroud — or Johnson for that matter. Hell, the dude’s only other offers were Buffalo, Kent State and UMass.

Had Michigan not made a big push late, it’s very likely that Villari would have inked with the Minutemen. A less than stellar offer list doesn’t exactly scream signing day excitement.

But when it comes to quarterbacks, you have to trust Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

After all, he played the position at the highest level, somehow found a way to fix Alex Smith and helped Colin Kaepernick become an NFL sensation before, well, you know, the whole kneeling thing.

At the very least, Villari, a first team all-state selection, brings potential.