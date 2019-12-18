Michigan's Late QB Search Ends With A Potential Steal In Dan Villari
Michigan has found its quarterback.
After abruptly losing four-star recruit JD Johnson to medical retirement, falling short (at least it looks that way) in the race for Rivals100 prospect CJ Stroud and scrambling late, the Wolverines filled a position of need.
Massapequa (N.Y.) Plainedge signal-caller Dan Villari sided with Michigan on Wednesday, just days after making a sudden official visit and earning an offer.
A three-star prospect, Villari was unranked until yesterday. He doesn’t have the buzz of Stroud — or Johnson for that matter. Hell, the dude’s only other offers were Buffalo, Kent State and UMass.
Had Michigan not made a big push late, it’s very likely that Villari would have inked with the Minutemen. A less than stellar offer list doesn’t exactly scream signing day excitement.
But when it comes to quarterbacks, you have to trust Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.
After all, he played the position at the highest level, somehow found a way to fix Alex Smith and helped Colin Kaepernick become an NFL sensation before, well, you know, the whole kneeling thing.
At the very least, Villari, a first team all-state selection, brings potential.
