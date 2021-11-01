Michigan's leadership council taking ownership in turning the page





ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football's leadership council was created this offseason as a way for players and coaches to meet, to discuss the state of the program and have healthy and open discourse about thoughts moving forward.

After Saturday's loss to Michigan State, the Wolverines will need its leaders and leadership council now more than ever.

As a founding member of the council, U-M wide receiver Mike Sainristil's intentions for the team's focus are clear.

There's still plenty to play for.

"Just us making sure that we're relaying to the team that we're still in this," Sainristil told reporters on Monday. "There's no need to worry, we just have to bounce back. Take this past weekend for what it is, go over film and just correct our mistakes. Learn where we can improve, to get better and dominate the rest of the season."

In terms of what needs to be said to the team, Sainristil and the other leaders of the team will make sure the ground will be covered as the team reconvened to Schembechler Hall on Monday.

That ground is going to be focused solely on the players.

"We do have a player-led meeting coming up shortly and we'll discuss that then," Sainristil said. "This is probably going to be our third one since Western Michigan. (The purpose of the meetings are) being able to recenter our focus as a team."

As for what's next, the page will be turned towards Indiana quickly. Despite a blemished record, Sainristil wants to make sure his teammates don't lose focus on the opportunities ahead.

"I don't think there's any need to lose confidence," Sainristil said. "We know who we are and we know our identity. Just have to continue practicing harder and understand that our level of execution has to increase that much more to get where we have to be."