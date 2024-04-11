For Michigan Hockey's Marshall Warren this Frozen Four brings something extra. Michigan is looking to win its first National Championship since 1998, something this team is aware of. To do it, they'll first have to beat Boston College, the program where Warren spent four seasons and served as team captain last season.

After not signing with the Minnesota Wild by the deadline, Marshall graduated from BC and elected to transfer to Michigan. An alternate captain, Marshall has played in all 40 games for the Wolverines this season. The next game is the biggest of the season, but that's been the case going back weeks for each game Michigan has played.

Marshall says the team is as focused as ever, and that means not making a big deal about facing his former team.

"Our group chat has been pretty quiet ever since we beat Michigan State," Warren said in a media appearance ahead of the Frozen Four. "Right now, I'm emotionless about it. It's a business trip for us. We have to beat them. They're in my way, our way."

Warren knows the time will come when the weight of the game will hit him, but right now, winning is all he cares about.

"And obviously after the game I'll be a little emotional. But right now, I'm just focused on playing Boston College and beating them."



Michigan is not a team just happy to be in the Frozen Four. It's a record 28th appearance for Michigan and the third straight. And despite being the underdog against three #1 seeds, Michigan is ready to prove they belong and finally win another title.

"I think we have a lot to prove. Michigan hasn't won a national title since 1998. That's what we want to do for the alumni. That's what we want to do for Block M. And it starts tomorrow."

Boston College is a legendary program in its own right and having a strong season, where they are almost scoring at will. Four of the top six point-getters in college football play for BC. Warren says Michigan is aware but not scared of BC's talent.

"They're a fast, skilled team, like we know already. But I think they played good on the line rush, similar to Minnesota a little bit, with their top two lines. We've just got to wear them down, be hard in front of our net."

Michigan has an identity and one Warren says they will lean on. The extra time between games has left room for a lot of talk, but Warren says this team is just ready to play.

"I think it just comes down to who wants it more in those dirty areas and who wants to give it more. I think we have to be utterly desperate because that's how you win championships. I think we've got a good game plan going in and we're ready to go."