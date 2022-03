Michigan's Naz Hillmon to forgo remaining eligibility, enter WNBA draft

On Tuesday afternoon, the WNBA released a list of 88 players who have filed for consideration for the 2022 draft. On it, was the greatest women's basketball player in Michigan history, Naz Hillmon.

The news comes less than 24 hours after Michigan was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament on Monday night by No. 1 seed Louisville.

Hillmon, a 6-foot-2 forward will officially forgo her remaining eligibility and enter the draft. This story could be filled with all of Hillmon's awards and achievements over her four seasons at Michigan, but the story would be much longer than anyone would care to read.

As many Michigan fans have now become aware of, Hillmon became the first-ever men's or women's basketball player to ever record 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career at Michigan. The All-American also led Michigan to its deepest NCAA Tournament run in program history this season.

Hillmon is far and away the most talented and influential player to ever come through the women's program, and discussions of possibly retiring her jersey number, 00, have begun to swirl. Whether her double zero gets retired or not, Hillmon will forever be remembered as a Michigan women's basketball legend.

Despite her smaller 6-foot-2 frame, Hillmon is still projected by many to be a first round pick in this year's WNBA Draft, which will take place on Monday, April 11.