Michigan's punt block repped 'same look' in practice prior to Maryland

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan's win over Maryland on Saturday that the Wolverines' special teams unit had a "monster" performance against the Terrapins.

That shouldn't exactly come as a surprise. As the special teams unit, in all facets, has been a major boost for the Wolverines this season.

On Saturday, though, the special teams produced one of its finest games of the season. From a backward pass that allowed A.J. Henning to break open a kick return for a touchdown to the punt return unit getting another blocked punt to add to its tally. The Wolverines are finding that games can be won by playing exceptionally on special teams.

As for the punt block, no one had a better look at the play than Wolverines wide receiver Mike Sainristil. The play was repped all week with fellow receiver Matt Torey.

Sainristil knew it was going to be either him or Torey.

"It was a corner cat from the punt return and me and Matt Torey knew the cattle were going to have to take either one of us," Sainristil said. "All week, we repped that same look. It showed up. We both knew that it was time to go. The cattle took and me and set him free. I was so happy for him, all week he was talking, 'I can feel it, I'm going to get a block this week.' He did. Really happy for him."

Leading the way for the special teams' resurgence is position coach Jay Harbaugh. His name has been mentioned multiple times throughout the season by the headman for getting his group ready for games.

That performance was no different on Saturday.

"He’s done a tremendous job," Harbaugh said. "I’m really so proud of our special teams and how much pride each guy takes in it. Each guy knowing their role. Each guy understanding their role. Each guy staying in their role, and guys starring in those roles. Jay has done a great job coordinating it, been creative. Has them prepared each and every week. And he does the tight ends, which also are prepared and doing well each and every week."