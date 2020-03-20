Michigan's Return Trip To Oregon Will Be Played On Nov. 14 Next Season
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball trip to Eugene, Ore., next season to square off with the Oregon Ducks will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14, per CBS insider Jon Rothstein.
The two teams had agreed to a home-and-home series prior to last season, with Oregon winning the first matchup in Ann Arbor this past year, 71-70, in an overtime thriller on Dec. 14.
Source: The return game of the home-and-home series between Oregon and Michigan is slated to be November 14th, 2020 in Eugene.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 20, 2020
The earliest date college basketball teams were allowed to begin their seasons this past year was on the first Tuesday of November (Nov. 5 in 2019), which — assuming next season follows suit — is slated to be Nov. 3 next year.
That means the Nov. 14 Michigan/Oregon showdown is likely to be either the second or third game of the campaign for both clubs.
The Wolverines and Ducks have become quite familiar with one another, with next year's meeting being the fourth since the start of the 2014-15 campaign.
Oregon holds a 2-1 edge in the recent series, picking up the aforementioned victory at Crisler Center this past year and a one-point triumph in the 2017 Sweet Sixteen, while U-M grabbed a 70-63 win in the 2014 Legends Classic.
Very little is known about the Wolverines' 2020-21 schedule as a whole, though it's clear the non-conference portion is once again shaping up to be a brutal gauntlet.
U-M will head to New York six days after its game at Oregon to play in the Empire Classic pre-conference tournament from Nov. 19-20, with Baylor, NC State and Villanova being the other three participants.
The pairings have not yet been announced, but it's worth noting the Maize and Blue have enjoyed tremendous success in their pre-conference tournaments in recent years, winning three of their last four (the 2016 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden, the 2018 Hall of Fame Tip-off in Uncasville, Conn. and the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas).
Michigan is also slated to fly out to London to take on Kentucky on Dec. 5, in what will be the two programs' first meeting since the 2014 Elite Eight (a buzzer-beating win by the Wildcats).
The matchups have not yet been announced for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but U-M is heavily expected to host a home game in the annual event (seeing as how it played at Louisville last season).
