The Michigan Wolverines' basketball trip to Eugene, Ore., next season to square off with the Oregon Ducks will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14, per CBS insider Jon Rothstein. The two teams had agreed to a home-and-home series prior to last season, with Oregon winning the first matchup in Ann Arbor this past year, 71-70, in an overtime thriller on Dec. 14.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team finished the year with a 19-12 record. (AP Images)

Source: The return game of the home-and-home series between Oregon and Michigan is slated to be November 14th, 2020 in Eugene. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 20, 2020

The earliest date college basketball teams were allowed to begin their seasons this past year was on the first Tuesday of November (Nov. 5 in 2019), which — assuming next season follows suit — is slated to be Nov. 3 next year. That means the Nov. 14 Michigan/Oregon showdown is likely to be either the second or third game of the campaign for both clubs. The Wolverines and Ducks have become quite familiar with one another, with next year's meeting being the fourth since the start of the 2014-15 campaign. Oregon holds a 2-1 edge in the recent series, picking up the aforementioned victory at Crisler Center this past year and a one-point triumph in the 2017 Sweet Sixteen, while U-M grabbed a 70-63 win in the 2014 Legends Classic. Very little is known about the Wolverines' 2020-21 schedule as a whole, though it's clear the non-conference portion is once again shaping up to be a brutal gauntlet.