Michigan safety Rod Moore has become a mainstay on the Wolverines' defense and he is finally getting some national recognition for his high level of play the last two seasons.

As he will undoubtedly be the leader of a retooled defensive back group, Pro Football Focus has recognized Moore as one of the top returning safeties in 2023.

Below, check out where Moore ended up on the list and the reasoning behind the selection.

No. 5 Rod Moore

Moore is arguably the most well-rounded safety in the country heading into next season and was an honorable mention All-American for PFF in 2022. He was one of two Power Five safeties in 2022 who earned 80-plus grades both in coverage and as a run defender. The other, Alabama's Brian Branch, is a top-10 prospect on PFF's 2023 NFL Draft Big Board. Moore’s four interceptions were tied for seventh among Power Five safeties.