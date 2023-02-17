Michigan's Rod Moore named to PFF's top returning safeties of 2023 list
Michigan safety Rod Moore has become a mainstay on the Wolverines' defense and he is finally getting some national recognition for his high level of play the last two seasons.
As he will undoubtedly be the leader of a retooled defensive back group, Pro Football Focus has recognized Moore as one of the top returning safeties in 2023.
Below, check out where Moore ended up on the list and the reasoning behind the selection.
No. 5 Rod Moore
Moore is arguably the most well-rounded safety in the country heading into next season and was an honorable mention All-American for PFF in 2022. He was one of two Power Five safeties in 2022 who earned 80-plus grades both in coverage and as a run defender. The other, Alabama's Brian Branch, is a top-10 prospect on PFF's 2023 NFL Draft Big Board. Moore’s four interceptions were tied for seventh among Power Five safeties.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram