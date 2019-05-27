Early on in their NFL careers, defensive end Rashan Gary, linebacker Devin Bush Jr. and cornerback David Long are doing well at the next level.

In the Steelers OTA’s, Bush took most of the first-team snaps during the 11-on-11 drills. He is competing with linebacker Mark Barron for the starting position.

“I’ve only been around him briefly, but I like his style of play from what I’ve seen,” Barron told reporters. “He’s really aggressive, really tenacious, a speedy guy. He gets to the ball, and that’s kind of similar to the way I play. I get to the ball. I like that; anytime I see somebody that gets to the ball and plays with a certain attitude, I like it.”

Bush is quickly picking up everything he needs to know to be successful in the NFL.

“It’s a super learning experience,” Bush told reporters. “The guys get to learn me, and I get to play alongside them and build some relationships … As long as you put your head in the playbook a couple minutes a day, start memorizing stuff and come out here and rep it, you start getting better and better.”

Gary who went just two picks after Bush is also impressing his new team. Gary is transitioning to outside linebacker and his coach, Mike Smith, heaped high praise on Gary.

Smith said that the Packers got the best edge rusher in the NFL Draft.

“It’s unbelievable,” Smith said told reporters. “A guy that size and that speed and that athleticism, I’ve never seen it, and I’ve been in the league for 11 years. You can do a lot of things with him. In Kansas City, we had Dee Ford, he’s smaller, great get off. Justin Houston, who is a big strong guy. Get a guy like Gary, he’s both of them.”

Smith is glad to have Gary in his room. When the Packers selected Gary, Smith was very excited.

“I knew we had a chance,” Smith said. “I honestly didn’t think he was going to go at 12. I thought he was going to go way before then, based on how I evaluated him. I’ll throw it out there, I thought he was best in college football at outside linebacker. I had him No. 1, because I believe in that, and I believe in him. I was very excited when we got him. I was running down the hallway. I know what he has, and I know what he can do, and I’m excited to work with him.”

Long is happy to be returning home to the Los Angeles Rams.

“It’s like playing high school football again — not in the sense of the speed of the game, but it’s like that at-home feeling,” Long told Myles Simmons of the Rams’ official site. “I went away for college, so I had to adapt and grow. And I still have to adapt and grow, but it’s a lot easier when you’re at home, versus when you’re still learning your surroundings and your environment.”