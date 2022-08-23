Michigan's 'run-first' offense aiding Olu Oluwatimi's overall development

Michigan coaches and players have raved about Olu Oluwatimi's play and how well he fits into the culture in Ann Arbor. From a physical standpoint, Oluwatimi certainly looks the part. The hulking lineman was a lauded transfer after being named a Rimington Award finalist last season with Virginia.

With the season-opener fast approaching, he is comfortable with the U-M offense and appreciates how the difference in the scheme from his time with the Cavaliers can help with his development during his senior season.

"At Virginia we were more Air Raid, passing the ball, so there wasn't a lot to talk about up front," Oluwatimi told reporters on Tuesday. "Here, we run a lot of tight ends and we have to communicate and points, different things. Us being a run-first offense, it put more on my plate but I definitely think it's good for my development."

Learning the playbook is one thing, creating chemistry with the entire offensive line is another in itself.

Understanding the scheme and how the offense works are considered the basics when it comes to the job description of a lineman. However, building good chemistry and trust amongst the group was something that Oluwatimi felt was important.

A team is only as good as its lines and Oluwatimi knows the importance of that.

"It was a normal challenge," Oluwatimi said of learning the U-M playbook. "I felt like more of a challenge was meshing with the guys. As an offensive lineman, it's not just you. I have my right guard, my left guard next to me. To be good at offensive line is anticipation. If the blitz is coming, being able to leave a second earlier and trust that your guard is going to be there. Being able to figure that out with the guys around me, I feel like that was more of a challenge than learning the playbook."

While the NFL is in the back of his mind, he is currently focused on the season ahead in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines' style of offense played a factor into why he ended up choosing to play at U-M in the first place.

"I definitely think the style of play that Michigan football plays is more translatable to the NFL," Oluwatimi said. "That did go into my decision, that was part of it. It wasn't all of it. At the end of the day, I have to live in the moment and I can't be worried about next year."

