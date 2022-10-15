Michigan's running back room received a lot of attention this offseason.
How would the Wolverines replace Hassan Haskins?
Who would be the "thunder"?
Blake Corum says they answered that question Saturday against Penn State.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Double lightning struck in the third quarter.
Penn State took a 17-16 lead with Jake Pinegar field goal 1 minute 45 seconds into the third quarter. Michigan didn't have to wait long for its answer.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The 67-yarder was Donovan Edwards' longest run of the season.
On the next possession, after Michigan got a 4th down stop against Penn State, Blake Corum had a lightning strike of his own.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Blake Corum's 61-yard touchdown run was also his longest of the season.
Edwards missed some action this season with an injury and has been brought back slowly. He looked 100% today with a career day. 16 carries for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns. Blake Corum added to his Heisman resume with 166 yards and 28 carries and 2 touchdowns of his own.
Corum's rushing totals in Big Ten play are absurd, with 4 straight games of 25 carries or more totaling 666 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Both runners are getting impressive yards per carry with Corum getting 6.2ypc and Edwards with 7.1ypc. The duo has racked up these stats against Iowa and Penn State defenses who rated among the nation's best at stopping the run at the time of their games. The upcoming slate for the Wolverines isn't as daunting with Michigan State (ranked 86th), Rutgers (14th), and Nebraska (110th).
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram