Michigan's running back duo is a 'double lightning strike'

Michigan's running back room received a lot of attention this offseason.
How would the Wolverines replace Hassan Haskins?
Who would be the "thunder"?

Blake Corum says they answered that question Saturday against Penn State.

Double lightning struck in the third quarter.

Penn State took a 17-16 lead with Jake Pinegar field goal 1 minute 45 seconds into the third quarter. Michigan didn't have to wait long for its answer.

The 67-yarder was Donovan Edwards' longest run of the season.

On the next possession, after Michigan got a 4th down stop against Penn State, Blake Corum had a lightning strike of his own.

Blake Corum's 61-yard touchdown run was also his longest of the season.

Edwards missed some action this season with an injury and has been brought back slowly. He looked 100% today with a career day. 16 carries for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns. Blake Corum added to his Heisman resume with 166 yards and 28 carries and 2 touchdowns of his own.

Corum's rushing totals in Big Ten play are absurd, with 4 straight games of 25 carries or more totaling 666 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Both runners are getting impressive yards per carry with Corum getting 6.2ypc and Edwards with 7.1ypc. The duo has racked up these stats against Iowa and Penn State defenses who rated among the nation's best at stopping the run at the time of their games. The upcoming slate for the Wolverines isn't as daunting with Michigan State (ranked 86th), Rutgers (14th), and Nebraska (110th).

---

