Michigan's running back room received a lot of attention this offseason.

How would the Wolverines replace Hassan Haskins?

Who would be the "thunder"? Blake Corum says they answered that question Saturday against Penn State.

Double lightning struck in the third quarter. Penn State took a 17-16 lead with Jake Pinegar field goal 1 minute 45 seconds into the third quarter. Michigan didn't have to wait long for its answer.

The 67-yarder was Donovan Edwards' longest run of the season. On the next possession, after Michigan got a 4th down stop against Penn State, Blake Corum had a lightning strike of his own.

