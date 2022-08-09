Michigan's search for its third running back still in early stages

Michigan has prided itself on having a deep stable of backs it can turn to in any situation. Much was said about how effective the running game was for the Wolverines last year and expectations remain high that it will continue to be successful with the likes of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards returning this season.

Unlike last year, however, the Wolverines' third-string running back has yet to solidify itself on the depth chart.

Which is fine with co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore. Considering fall camp is still in its early days and the reps aren't quite at full speed, he expects the depth chart behind Corum and Edwards to set itself up accordingly.

"They've been great, man," Moore told the media recently. "You know, again, it's early. We're two days in pads so not much to go on but the guys are working their tails off. All those guys are getting reps, working hard. We don't really know this early in the game, we just haven't done much tackling yet so that's where you'll figure out what you're going to do."

Regardless of where the depth chart is, one name that the Wolverines will miss is Hassan Haskins.

Replacing him won't be an easy task, despite Corum and Edwards returning softening the blow a little bit. However, Moore refuses to look back and has his eyes squarely set on the present and what he has to work with.

The program will work with what it has and put their players in the best situation to win.

"Hassan was an elite player for us and in college football," Moore said. "It's hard to replace him. Guys like Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, obviously we have those two but now you have the Tavi's, the CJ Stokes and even Kalel is getting reps in spring, those guys have done a great job for us so far. Watching those guys continue to progress, we'll just see what we're going to have to do."