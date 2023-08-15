Jim Harbaugh is known for doing nonconformist things, and he seems to have another idea cooking. The team has "a secret plan for Alex Orji," said Harbaugh.

Believe it or not, the Wolverines are throwing Sophomore QB Alex Orji in the ring at kick returner. According to Harbaugh, Orji is looking good. "He might have a chance to be one of the greatest kick returners of all time."

There is some durability concern from Harbaugh, "We have to improve in our kickoff return blocking before we agree to have Alex Orji return kicks." Normally this role is filled by a wide receiver, running back, or defensive back. All of which are position groups that typically have more depth and are also used to taking and delivering hits more frequently.

Still, Orji is a tank. Standing at 6'3" and 236lbs, he has been a tackle breaking machine in the run game during spring ball and in the limited snaps he received last season. Whispers out of fall camp evidently still hold that to be true.

"He just started doing it, we'll see how it goes. He's also excelling at quarterback so there will be some decisions that will have to be made."

Based on what the head man has seen, Orji looks electric at the kick returner spot. Ultimately, the decision may come down to those around him rather than the QB himself. If the kick return blockers step up and improve, watch out.

"There's a bit of a challenge going on there. It's made for quite a bit of excitement and enthusiasm for our kickoff return blockers who have seen what Alex can do as a kick returner," said Harbaugh. "The challenge is on them to get better with their fundamentals and their techniques and give him a chance. If we can make it happen it would be really special." he continued.

Harbaugh also mentioned Kalel Mullings, Roman Wilson, and Eamonn Dennis as possible candidates for the kickoff returner role. Harbaugh says that Dennis is someone who could be "extremely good" in the role and that Mullings serves a "similar" purpose to Orji as a bigger returner.

Knowing Harbaugh and Michigan, it is possible if not likely that this competition will not be decided until week 1 against the East Carolina Pirates or even well into the season.