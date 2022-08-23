Michigan's success with international players key to Youssef Khayat

Michigan's newest player, Youssef Khayat, spent many early mornings during basketball season tuning into watching the Los Angeles Clippers play during the Lob City era.

He idolized Blake Griffin and pictured himself playing alongside the likes of Griffin, Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan. While it wasn't clear that he would consider playing basketball stateside outside of his NBA pursuits, a short window allowed him to make the decision that he was going to pursue basketball at the collegiate level. Leaving everything he knew in Europe behind.

However, Khayat's decision to play for Juwan Howard and Michigan was made easier by a few factors. The large Lebanese community in Michigan made Khayat feel comfortable leaving his home.

On top of that, the Wolverines' recent run of success with international prospects made the decision to pick U-M much easier, as he discussed his decision on the Defend the Block podcast recently.

"You can't go somewhere where they don't have experience producing international players," Khayat said. "Seeing how much they love producing international players and how much success they've produced, you can see with the Wagner's, with Moussa and with Caleb, too. They love international players. How much Franz improved in the seasons and how well he's doing in the NBA, is just an example."

Of course, the style of play is just as important of a fit as the cultural side of the game as well. The decision was mutually beneficial for both sides.

"Immediately they told me what they expect from me," Khayat said. "With coach Juwan and coach Jay, they told me how they play. The basketball that they play. I felt like this will fit. For them and for me, too, because I think I can bring a lot of stuff on the court. Defensive and offensively, too, as you can see in France last year. I had a lot of success playing the transition offense and a lot of stuff. I think how they play can fit me a lot and I can fit, too, in their system."

What can the U-M fanbase expect from Khayat? If his tape says anything, expect a relentless work ethic on both sides of the court.

"I'm someone who gives his all always," Khayat said. "I'm always giving 100% on defense and on offense. I'm someone who runs the court, who likes to penetrate and loves shooting, too. I think I can fit perfectly with the team."