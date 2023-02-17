Offseason buzz for rising sophomore cornerback Will Johnson continues to rise as the true freshman finished his 2022 campaign strong and also secured the Wolverines' CB2 role.

Heading into the season, Johnson will be the program's clear-cut number-one corner as he looks to become a leader on the defense.

Pro Football Focus has recognized Johnson's talents and have listed him as one of the top returning players at his position for the 2023 season.

Below, you can find where Johnson ranked on the list and the reasoning behind the selection.

3. Will Johnson

Johnson entered Ann Arbor as a five-star recruit and showed immediately that he was worth the hype. He’ll remind many of Patrick Surtain II thanks to his size (6-foot-2) and lockdown ability. As a true freshman, Johnson's 91.1 grade in man coverage led all corners in the Power Five. His two interceptions in man were also tied for fifth in that same group.