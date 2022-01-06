Michigan safety Daxton Hill declares for NFL Draft

Hill took to his social media accounts on Thursday to make the news official.

Michigan has had its fifth player this week declare for the NFL Draft after junior safety Daxton Hill announced his intentions to forgo his final year of eligibility and explore the NFL draft waters.

Hill joins Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Daylen Baldwin and Chris Hinton who have declared for the draft after the Wolverines' season concluded.

A three-year player for the Wolverines, Hill compiled 69 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, half a sack and two interceptions during the 2021 season.

