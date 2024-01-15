Michigan Football has seen a lot of its National Championship team declare for the NFL Draft. Many were seniors, however, with only JJ McCarthy and Junior Colson being juniors to declare for the draft. Another junior, Rod Moore, is joining Donovan Edwards in returning to Michigan.

Rod Moore has been a fixture on the Michigan defense since breaking through as a freshman, backing up and rotating with Dax Hill in 2021. Moore dealt with injuries to start the 2023 season, but by season's end, Moore was an integral part of the defense once again.

Moore's career at Michigan so far is as impressive as any player to come through Ann Arbor. Moore is another underrated prospect turned star in the Jim Harbaugh era. Moore will be a senior leader in 2024 and a likely choice for captain.

CAREER AT MICHIGAN

• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (third team, coaches, 2023; honorable mention, media, 2022-23)

• Shared team Defensive Rookie of the Year honors (2021); named Special Teams Rookie of the Year (2022)

• Two-year letterman (2021-22)

• Has appeared in 37 games with 27 starts