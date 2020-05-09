“They have a top notch education, especially in the major I want to go into (computer science),” McLaurin said. “It’s almost not competed against. Football wise, they are always a Top 25 bowl program. They have the best connections out there right now. They know the right people to get you in the right situation after college.”

This time around, the Wolverines added a verbal pledge from three-star Bolingbrook (Ill.) High outside linebacker Tyler McLaurin .

McLaurin committed to Michigan over offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Virginia and others.

McLaurin visited Michigan right before the dead period and continued to build a strong relationship with the coaching staff over the last couple of months.

“A lot of our talks have been about how I can fit into the program,” McLaurin said. “We’ve also talked about what they are doing as a program to make themselves better and reach that next level. Coach (Don) Brown is a really honest guy. He’ll tell you straight up how it is. He’s not afraid to hurt anyone’s feelings. I truly appreciate the honesty.

“Coach (Sherrone) Moore is truly a 1-on-1 type of person. He’s really genuine about everything. That means a lot because it’s all about honesty in the recruiting game.”