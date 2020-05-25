Michigan Scores Commitment From Florida LB Jaydon Hood
Michigan has pulled in another talented prospect from Florida.
This time around, the Wolverines earned a commitment from three-star 2021 Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jaydon Hood.
A big reason for his verbal pledge was the connection he built with the coaching staff. After all, Hood has never visited Michigan.
“Coach Harbaugh has a great personality,” Hood said. “He’s very motivational, too. He gave great stories about his childhood, his dad and his brother. I learned a little bit about him as a person. I love talking to (Brian Jean-Mary) He keeps it real.
“You can really tell that he’s about Michigan and really believes how he teaches and coach. Coach Brian is a very good coach. I like him a lot.”
Hood picked Michigan over offers from Florida State, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Penn State, West Virginia and others.
While Hood had impressive opportunities closer to home, he loved the idea of expanding his horizons at Michigan, which not only offers top tier football but also an elite education.
“They have a great engineering program,” Hood said. “I also like the fact that they make you go to class. There aren’t really online classes for the players. I actually like that and appreciate that.”
Hood is a teammate of 2021 Michigan cornerback commit Ja’Den McBurrows. He is the second prospect in the class that hails from Florida (IMG’s Greg Crippen is from Massachusetts, while JJ McCarthy is from Illinois).
Hood is the 15th member of Michigan's 2021 recruiting class.
At 6-foot-1, 212 pounds, Hood is ranked as the No. 35 athlete in the country and No. 70 overall prospect in the state of Florida, per Rivals.com.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook