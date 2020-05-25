Michigan has pulled in another talented prospect from Florida. This time around, the Wolverines earned a commitment from three-star 2021 Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jaydon Hood. A big reason for his verbal pledge was the connection he built with the coaching staff. After all, Hood has never visited Michigan.

Florida linebacker Jaydon Hood has committed to Michigan. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“Coach Harbaugh has a great personality,” Hood said. “He’s very motivational, too. He gave great stories about his childhood, his dad and his brother. I learned a little bit about him as a person. I love talking to (Brian Jean-Mary) He keeps it real. “You can really tell that he’s about Michigan and really believes how he teaches and coach. Coach Brian is a very good coach. I like him a lot.” Hood picked Michigan over offers from Florida State, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Penn State, West Virginia and others.