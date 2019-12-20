Michigan Scores In New Jersey, Continues To Make Garden State A Priority
Michigan successfully signed three of the top prospects in the state of New Jersey this cycle.
Year after year Michigan makes its presence known in the Garden State on the recruiting trail.
The signings of Delran (N.J.) High's RJ Moten, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic's Jordan Morant and Williamstown (N.J.) High's Aaron Lewis speak volumes for how well Michigan is doing in the state.
Moten is a versatile athlete that Michigan evaluated during the process and was able lure away from the Northeast schools. Moten is the No.14 ranked the prospect in New Jersey per Rivals.com but is an All-American and could play above that rating.
At Michigan, he is projected to start his career in the secondary with the ability to bounce around to different spots. Also, Moten is a high-level baseball prospect and if he has a strong senior season, he could have pro scouts knocking on his door.
