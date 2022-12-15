Michigan football has secured another player in the transfer portal to add to its 2023 roster as former Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Thursday.

For the Huskers this past season, Hausmann earned immediate playing time, playing in every game while making seven starts as a true freshman.

He finished the year with 54 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.

One of Hausmann's best games this past season came against Michigan on Nov. 12 as he recorded 10 tackles and registered his first career sack in that game. He followed up that performance with a career-high 12 tackles against Wisconsin the following week.

Hausmann was rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 5 prospect by Rivals out of the state of Nebraska in the 2022 class.

He was a two-way standout at Columbus High School and helped his team to a state playoff appearance as a senior.

During that final season, Hausmann made 80 tackles (eight for loss), two sacks, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups. Offensively, he caught 37 passes for 600 yards and eight touchdowns on his way to an Omaha World-Herald first-team All-Nebraska selection.

Michigan offered Hausmann in February of 2021 while he was at Columbus, while he had other notable offers from Iowa, Arizona State, Michigan State, Minnesota, among others.