The Michigan Wolverines' football program sent graphics out to several of its top targets in the 2021 class this afternoon, with Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central School four-star tight end Thomas Fidone, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star linebacker Junior Colson and Cincinnati Roger Bacon four-star running back Corey Kiner headlining the list.

We have rounded up the images that were tweeted out by the prospects themselves, and have ordered them below by their star and/or numerical ranking.