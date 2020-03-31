News More News
Michigan Sends Out Graphics To Several Of Its Top Targets In The 2021 Class

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
The Michigan Wolverines' football program sent graphics out to several of its top targets in the 2021 class this afternoon, with Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central School four-star tight end Thomas Fidone, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star linebacker Junior Colson and Cincinnati Roger Bacon four-star running back Corey Kiner headlining the list.

We have rounded up the images that were tweeted out by the prospects themselves, and have ordered them below by their star and/or numerical ranking.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh smiling.
The Michigan Wolverines' football program is slated to kick off its 2020 season at Washington. (Lon Horwedel)
