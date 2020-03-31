Michigan Sends Out Graphics To Several Of Its Top Targets In The 2021 Class
The Michigan Wolverines' football program sent graphics out to several of its top targets in the 2021 class this afternoon, with Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central School four-star tight end Thomas Fidone, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star linebacker Junior Colson and Cincinnati Roger Bacon four-star running back Corey Kiner headlining the list.
We have rounded up the images that were tweeted out by the prospects themselves, and have ordered them below by their star and/or numerical ranking.
RELATED: Harbaugh set for Calls With two Elite 2022 Recruits
Michigan with some love 🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/aFrCCqXbl0— Thomas Fidone II ²⁴ (@ThomasFidone) March 31, 2020
🥵🥵#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/liEd7rhEqM— Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) March 31, 2020
GO BLUE pic.twitter.com/aAnEFW0CGy— Corey Kiner (@CoreyKiner) March 31, 2020
#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/BVzxlh8kGR— Dallas Turner (@UnoErra) March 31, 2020
Michigan showing love! 〽️ #GoBlue @CoachNua pic.twitter.com/BpdPw1d3LJ— D🚂 (@derekwilkinss) April 1, 2020
〽️ichigan showing love! #GoBlue @CoachNua pic.twitter.com/nffOwBE2fg— big t ⁹⁰ (@TyrionI27) March 31, 2020
Michigan with the love! #BigBlue @Coach_Gattis @CoachJim4UM pic.twitter.com/gJhQhYGaNf— JJ JONES (@jjjones_5) March 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook