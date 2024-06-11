Michigan football's raiding of the Ohio State staff isn't quite finished this offseason, as the Wolverines are set to make another hire official from the Buckeyes.

Sources have confirmed to Maize & Blue Review that the Wolverines are set to hire Erin Dunston as Director of Operations. Dunston will be replacing Christina DeRuyter, who departed the program recently to take a job with the Los Angeles Chargers.

After spending multiple seasons with the Buckeyes as Director of On-Campus Recruiting, she was promoted to Associate AD, Football Recruiting & Events in February 2024.

Dunston is the sister of current women's basketball assistant coach and former Wolverine, Jillian.

Dunston is the second former Buckeye staffer to join the program with the Wolverines hiring Tony Alford during spring practices.

Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more on this developing story.