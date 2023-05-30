Michigan set to host 2025 Rivals150 wide receiver this week
Michigan's busy recruiting month of June is almost here, but things are getting kicked off a little early during the last day of May.
According to 2025 Rivals150 wide receiver Quannell 'X' Farrakhan Jr., he will be on campus for a visit on Wednesday.
It appears the Wolverines will have some work to do to catch up in the Texas native's recruitment, with schools like Tennessee, TCU and Penn State all having Farrakhan's attention in the early going.
The Nittany Lions currently have one FutureCast prediction in place for the receiver.
