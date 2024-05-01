Michigan is expected to host an intriguing in-state transfer portal prospect from a local Division 2 program.

Maize & Blue Review can confirm that the Wolverines are set to host defensive tackle Jay'viar Suggs on Monday.

The local product went to Clarkston High School and grew up watching the U-M program.

"Growing up watching Michigan and them winning a national championship was good for Michigan athletics," Suggs told M&BR. "It means a lot knowing a national champion offered me to play for them it’s a blessing."

In two years with the Lakers, Suggs has appeared in 18 games and has amassed 42 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 8 sacks.

Suggs has two years of eligibility remaining.