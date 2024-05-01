Michigan set to host GVSU DL transfer on Monday
Michigan is expected to host an intriguing in-state transfer portal prospect from a local Division 2 program.
Maize & Blue Review can confirm that the Wolverines are set to host defensive tackle Jay'viar Suggs on Monday.
The local product went to Clarkston High School and grew up watching the U-M program.
"Growing up watching Michigan and them winning a national championship was good for Michigan athletics," Suggs told M&BR. "It means a lot knowing a national champion offered me to play for them it’s a blessing."
In two years with the Lakers, Suggs has appeared in 18 games and has amassed 42 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 8 sacks.
Suggs has two years of eligibility remaining.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram