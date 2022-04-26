Michigan set to host Ivy League transfer Jaelin Llewellyn

The news of Llewellyn's visit was first reported by CBS Sports' basketball insider Jon Rothstein via Twitter.

It appears as if Michigan's pursuits in the transfer portal are not over. The Maize and Blue Review have confirmed that the Wolverines are expecting Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn for a midweek visit. He plans to visit campus Wednesday through Friday of this week.

Embed content not available

Since entering the portal, Llewellyn, a graduate transfer, had committed to Clemson last week but backed off his pledge to the Tigers a few days after.

The 6-foot-2 combo guard was selected to the All-Ivy League first team a season ago and finished the year averaging 15.7 points and 2.5 assists per game.

He also finished the year shooting 38% from beyond the arc.

Stick with TMBR for more on this developing story.

